Chilly start to the week with coldest days ahead

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s another cold start to the day, but expect it to get colder before it gets warmer.

Morning temps for most of this upcoming week will be quite chilly.

Our coldest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows falling to near-freezing in some locations.

This afternoon will be pleasantly cool.  

There is an overnight frost advisory for Marion and Volusia County.

Mostly sunny with temperatures hitting the 60s and low 70s. 

