Lake County 911 dispatchers ensure safety through holidays and emergencies

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — 911 Dispatchers serve as the first line of defense in emergencies, providing critical support to people in distress.

“We are here every day, twenty-four hours a day. There is someone here to answer your call. We will never leave anybody out, no matter how little it may be to them,” said Brayln Hodge, Lake County Dispatcher.

Their calm demeanor, quick thinking, and ability to guide callers through life-threatening situations make 911 dispatchers unsung heroes in public safety.

For emergency dispatchers, there are no holidays off. They spend it getting you through your darkest hour. Making sure every call gets attention.

During the holidays, their role becomes even more essential as emergencies often increase.

“It’s very important to know that they have us and trust that someone can be there in those moments,” said Jessica Carr, Lake County Dispatcher.

Carr is one of the many dispatchers who spent Thanksgiving answering frantic calls and coordinating responses to emergencies.

Like families at home, Carr and Hodge work in the Lake County Emergency Communications and Operations Center.

Although it was far from the dinner tables, they did have a chance to eat a turkey dinner with their extended family from their desks.

Despite the festive season, dispatchers remain on duty around the clock, sacrificing time with their families to ensure others are safe.

