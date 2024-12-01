ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a sun-filled and slightly warmer end to the Holiday Weekend, but more chilly air is on the way starting tonight.

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temps to tumble into the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 30s are likely in areas north and northwest of Orlando, where a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in effect.

More sunshine, and more cool weather, is ahead for Monday. Expect dry conditions with highs only in the mid 60s.

Even cooler weather is ahead for Tuesday morning, with many areas at daybreak in the 30s and low 40s. Highs on Tuesday will only make it into the low 60s despite plenty of sun.

Another chilly morning is likely on Wednesday, with warmer weather slowly developing for back end of the work week.

