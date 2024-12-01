Lifepointe Ministries opens cold weather shelter in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Lifepointe Ministries, located in Titusville Civic Center, will be open tonight starting at 4:30 p.m. for those needing warmth, kindness, and a meal from the heart.

In anticipation of a chilly night that is supposed to drop below 45 degrees, Pastor Scooter has opened the door for community members needing sanctuary. Dinner and breakfast will be provided, and a quick phone call can ensure that the administration can answer all of your concerns.

When open, the cold shelter can accommodate 50 to 60 people, both men and women. Guests can also use a hot shower, clothing, and hygiene items.

CREW29 volunteers, as well as donations of food, hygiene products, and money from the community, power this outreach ministry.

Examples include nurse Carrie Chambers, who cooks every Thursday.

Mary Dowty, the Community Impact Director, sets up and organizes volunteers for the cold night shelters.

Last but not least, Local cook George Mizell prepared 969 Thanksgiving meals and 711 Christmas dinners.

