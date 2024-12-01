Community unites for 7th annual World AIDS Day event in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Florida’s United Way’s Ryan White program and the Central Florida HIV Planning Council will host the 7th annual World AIDS Day event on Sunday.

The company said World AIDS Day is an opportunity for the community to empower those living with HIV/AIDS and to prevent further transmission.

The event will provide a space for supporters and individuals devoted to ending the epidemic, live performances, and remember, honor, and celebrate the lives of those who lost to HIV/AIDS.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Winter Club Venue Villa Tuscany, 2950 Aloma Ave, Winter Park.

According to the CDC, Dec. 1 is a day for voices to unite through shared experiences, remember those lost, and stand together in the fight against HIV.

The World Health Organization started World AIDS Day in 1988 as an international day for global health.

According to the Associated Press, nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV that causes AIDS last year, over 9 million weren’t getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the U.N. said in a new report launched Monday.

