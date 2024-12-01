Toys For Tots says this age group is seeing the biggest need this season

ORLANDO, Fla. — While you’re out shopping this holiday season, Toys For Tots hopes you can help keep people in need in mind.

Boxes are starting to fill up at drop-off locations around Central Florida.

However, there is a certain age group that’s really in need this year.

Read: 9 reasons to donate to Toys for Tots

“Where we are really hurting is 0-2 for males and females,” said Sgt. Mathew Wedding with The Salvation Army. “So, if you are out there shopping for toys, we highly recommend you think of younger children in need.”

All donated gifts must be new and unwrapped.

Read: Toys for Tots: Shop for a child

You can drop them off at any location in Central Florida near you with a Toys For Tots drop box.

You can also drop off toys at Channel 9′s studio in Orlando.

Read: Toys for Tots: Volunteer

Now through Sunday, Dec. 15th, WFTV’s 9 Family Connection is collecting new, unwrapped toys at 490 East South Street, south of Lake Eola.

More information on how you can help can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group