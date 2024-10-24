Toys for Tots: Volunteer

WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store are proud to support Toys for Tots again this year! All of the info below is organized by county.

For over 25 years, WFTV- Channel 9 years has been partnering with the United States Marine Corps for their annual “Toys for Tots” toy drive. This year the need is even greater as an estimated more than 200,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program. We need your help to make sure that they have an awesome holiday season!

VOLUNTEER BELOW

NORTH BREVARD:

Volunteer: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

SOUTH BREVARD:

Volunteer: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES:

Volunteer: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

ORANGE/SEMINOLE/OSCEOLA COUNTIES:

Volunteer: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

VOLUSIA:

Volunteer: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

FLAGLER:

Volunteer: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

MARION:

Volunteer: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

POLK:

Volunteer: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx