1 firefighter, 1 person hurt in house fire in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando firefighter and another person were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire in downtown Orlando.

Just before 5 p.m., Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 200 block of East Amelia Street.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly knocked down a fire on the second floor of a two-story building.

Fire officials said the fire is being investigated by the Arson/Bomb Squad.

One person was burned in the fire and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One firefighter was also injured at the scene and transported to the hospital.

