Orange County Department of Health set to provide free, low-cost mammograms

ORNAGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is providing provide free or low-cost mammograms to women in the community.

DOH-Orange will host the 3D Mobile Mammography bus at the Winter Garden Family Health Center on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To me eligibility for free mammogram screenings, women must meet each of the four criteria below:

Women ages 50-64

Women ages 40-49 with a parent, sister, brother, or child that’s had breast cancer

Have a household income that is less than or equal to 200% of the poverty level

Have no health insurance to cover the cost of a clinical breast exam, mammogram, or Pap smear

Primary residence is in Florida

To find out if you qualify for these screenings, you can call 407-858-1421.

The Florida Department of Health provides access to free or low-cost breast cancer screenings statewide to women who are uninsured or underinsured, have a low income, and meet the program eligibility requirements.

Learn more about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and the benefits of early detection.

