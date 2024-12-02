Cold weather shelters open across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — In preparation for the upcoming cold weather, here is a list of cold weather shelters throughout central Florida.

Brevard County

LifePointe Ministries

Opens at 9 p.m.

Location: 4220 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville, FL.

The shelter will be serving dinner and breakfast.





Central Brevard Sharing Center

Opens at 6 p.m.

Location: 113 Aurora St. Cocoa, FL.

The shelter will be serving dinner and breakfast.





Daily Bread

Opens at 6 p.m.

Location: 2205 Front St., Melbourne, FL.

The shelter will be serving dinner and breakfast.





Volusia County

The Neighborhood Center’s The Bridge

Address: 421 S. Palmetto Ave., DeLand

The shelter will open at 6:30 p.m., and guests are welcome to stay until about 8 a.m. the following morning after breakfast is served.

For further details about the shelter at The Bridge, contact the Neighborhood Center at 386-734-8120, ext. 601.





Halifax Urban Ministries

Residents on the county’s east side can obtain shelter by Halifax Urban Ministries.

To arrange for sheltering on the east side, contact HUM at 386-317-5886.





Seminole County

Rescue Outreach Mission

1701 W. 13th St., Sanford, 32771

Heaters, meals, and blankets are ready to help individuals experiencing homelessness.

An emergency shelter team is placed on standby in case of an electrical failure or HVAC/Heater malfunction at a senior living center.





Marion County

The Salvation Army – Center of Hope

Opens at 6 p.m.

Location: 320 NW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34475

The Salvation Army will provide shelter for those who need to seek refuge in the upcoming cold weather.





Flagler County

The Sheltering Tree

Opens: 5 p.m.

Location: 2200 N. State Street

The shelter will be open on Monday and Tuesday at the Rock Transformation Center.

The County said it will provide bus transportation along two routes, following the schedules below;

East side of the County:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center on Market Avenue (leads to Dollar General), 3:30 p.m.

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:45 p.m.

West side of the County:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4:00 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 4:30 p.m.





Lake County

Eustis at LifePointe Church

Opens at 5 p.m.

Location: 3551 East Orange Avenue, Eustis

Sheters will be open on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3

LakeXpress, the County’s fixed-route bus service, will provide free transportation for residents riding to the shelter utilizing the following schedule.

The city said residents may ride LakeXpress for free to the Citizens or Ardice Transfer Centers from any stop by telling the driver you are traveling to the cold weather shelter.

