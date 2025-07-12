Brevard County

55-year-old woman involved in Cocoa hit-and-run incident

Suspect vehicle A hit-and-run in Brevard County injured a 55-year-old woman from Cocoa.
COCOA, Fla. — A 55-year-old woman from Cocoa was hit by a car while walking on Arabella Lane and was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run left the scene, moving north on Arabella Lane. Police describe it as a light-colored Honda Accord from 2004-2008, likely with damage to the right passenger side mirror and front right bumper. The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash and is asking for public help.

Troopers urge anyone with information about the incident to contact FHP or CRIMELINE. Leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is illegal. The Florida Highway Patrol stresses the importance of drivers staying at the scene of an accident.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing, with authorities asking the public to share any information that might help identify the vehicle and driver involved.

