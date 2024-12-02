Save money on your energy bill this holiday season with “12 Days of Savings”

ORLANDO, Fla. — Between traveling, buying gifts, and getting together with family and friends, finding ways to save during the holiday season can be hard.

Duke Energy want to help Floridians save money this season with its “12 Days of Savings.”

Duke is giving residents a schedule of low-cost to no-cost energy efficiency tips to help people save on their electric bills and lower their energy use this holiday season.

“The holidays are a time for gathering with family and loved ones, which means our customers will inevitably use more energy,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “With that in mind, we encourage customers to use the simple solutions outlined in the ‘12 Days of Savings,’ which will increase their energy efficiency and help lower their electric bills now and in the future.”

Below are simple changes and minor projects that can be completed in just 12 days:

Replace your air filter if needed, and set a reminder to check it periodically to help your AC system run more efficiently and last longer. Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. Change ceiling fan settings to spin in a clockwise direction in the winter, which pushes warm air back down into the room. Most fans have a switch that allows you to reverse the motor. Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Leaving a fan on in an empty room is considered a waste of energy. Adjust your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temps, the lower you can make your bill. Even a couple degrees makes it easier on your HVAC units and your wallet. Leave blinds and/or curtains open during sunny winter days to allow the sun’s rays to warm your home, but close them at night to help with insulation. Caulk and weatherstrip windows and doors and seal air leaks in ductwork – it can save you 10% to 20% in heating costs. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. (Water heating is typically the second-biggest user of energy in your home.) Insulate the pipes extending from your water heater, using foam pipe insulation on the first 6 feet for maximum savings. Install low-flow showerheads to save both electricity and water. (Showers can account for over half of the hot water used in your home.) Check for cracks or deterioration on your refrigerator door and replace worn seals promptly. (Try the dollar bill test to check the seal – close the door on a dollar bill and it should stay there without falling.) Replace your most frequently used indoor incandescent lightbulbs with energy-efficient LED bulbs. ENERGY STAR® qualified LEDs, for example, use 75% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than traditional bulbs. Replace outside lighting with LED lightbulbs that have combined photosensors and motion sensors.

For more information on lowering your bill, CLICK HERE.

