Police investigate deadly road rage shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly road rage shooting east of downtown Orlando.

The shooting happened at 8:45 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and Primrose Drive.

A man has died after he was shot, sources said.

OPD is currently conducting an active investigation near the 2800 Block of East Colonial Drive. Due to a heavy police presence, we are asking individuals who are able to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2eBmyiW4jp — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 2, 2024

East Colonial Drive is blocked between Primrose and McGuire.

No other details were released.

