Orlando airport to begin $72M bathrooms project

Orlando International Airport will soon start construction on one of the first pieces of its multi-billion-dollar renovation of terminals A and B.

The airport picked Balfour Beatty Construction as the design-build firm for a $71.9 million renovation of bathrooms at all four airsides — or the areas of the airport beyond security checkpoints.

The project will renovate 61 existing bathrooms and add 12 new ones.

