Greater Orlando ranked #1 Best Summer Travel Destination, according to WalletHub study

ORLANDO, Fla. — Greater Orlando has been ranked the #1 Best Summer Travel Destination in a recent WalletHub study, which won't come as a shock to the people who live here.

They analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 41 key indicators. The data ranges from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to the average price of a two-person meal.

Orlando, FL is the best metro area for summer travel, known for attractions like its huge theme parks. The shortest flights to Orlando from other major cities have zero connections and cost as little as $322. Surprisingly, the lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel room in Orlando is only $42, which is very reasonable. The metro area has plenty of affordable, high-quality restaurants to choose from, too. Orlando also ranks highly when it comes to the prevalence of water parks, boat tours, ice cream shops, coffee shops, shopping centers and spas, providing venues to both get thrills and relax. — WalletHub

Check out the Interactive Map to see where all 99 other metros landed on the rankings.

You can check out WalletHub’s full rankings and findings at the original article HERE.

