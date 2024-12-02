Suitcase murder suspect set to be sentenced Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sarah Boone will be sentenced on Monday following a lengthy trial culminated for second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr.

The case was marked by days of deliberation and intense courtroom arguments. It revolved around allegations of escalating domestic disputes that led to a build-up to Torres’ death.

In October, Boone was convicted of second-degree murder after investigators said she zipped Torres in a suitcase and left him to die.

Read: Orange County jury finds Sarah Boone guilty in the ‘suitcase murder’ trial

During the trial, prosecutors argued the act was intentional, citing a cell phone video from Boone’s cell phone of Torres inside the suitcase begging to be released while she laughed and taunted him.

The defense countered with claims of battered spouse syndrome. On the 10th day of the trial in Orange County, the jury ultimately rejected the defense, convicting Boone of second-degree murder.

Read: Sarah Boone trial: Defense expected to rest in alleged ‘suitcase murder’

In November, Boone filed a motion to request a new trial. Stating she was denied a court-appointed attorney.

Her sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 pm.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group