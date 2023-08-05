Today: Orange County Sheriff’s Office holds free back-to-school event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — School is around the corner, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is helping the community prepare.

People can join law enforcement for free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts at their Back-to-School Bash on Saturday.

There will also be games, prizes, music and a video game trailer.

Children must be present.

The sheriff’s office said they would hand out supplies until it runs out.

The event will be at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office headquarters from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See a map of the location below:

HAPPENING NOW! Join us for OCSO’s Back to School Bash! We are giving out FREE backpacks, school supplies and haircuts! There are also plenty of games, vendors, music and our Mobile Video Game Theater! Come out and see us! We will be here until 2 p.m.



*Child must be present to… pic.twitter.com/5PLWbRgca0 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 5, 2023

Read:





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group