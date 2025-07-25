Toho Water Authority issues precautionary boil water advisory for Sunbridge residents

SUNBRIDGE, Fla. — Toho Water Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents in the Sunbridge area due to a power outage at a water treatment plant.

The advisory, announced on Thursday, July 24, requires customers to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it for drinking, cooking, or other uses involving ingestion. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

The precautionary measure does not apply to water used for laundry or bathing, which does not need to be boiled.

Customers are advised to follow food industry guidelines, which have been provided.

Toho Water Authority plans to provide an update on the situation on Saturday, July 26, as regulatory testing is conducted to ensure the water meets drinking standards.

