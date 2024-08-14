Toho Water Authority scores federal loan to boost infrastructure construction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Toho Water Authority’s work to upgrade water infrastructure in Osceola and Polk counties will create roughly 1,750 jobs, thanks to a new $188.3 million loan from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D-Florida) on Aug. 13 announced the Water Infrastructure Finance & Innovation Act loan, which will cover projects that will affect 450,000 residents in the two counties.

The low-interest federal loan will “support public health and environmental protection, population growth and economic opportunity in Central Florida,” said Mae Wu, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deputy assistant administrator for water, in a prepared statement.

