  • TONIGHT at 8 p.m. - local contestants on ‘American Idol' Hollywood Week

    By: Lee Daniels

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - “American Idol” heads to the heart of Los Angeles for Hollywood Week, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on ABC.

    In this first episode of Hollywood Week, Idol hopefuls from across the country, including Winter Haven's Crystal Alicea and Orlando's Aylssa Raghu head to the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood to battle it out in solo and group performances, singing their hearts out in hopes of making it through to the showcase round.

    Related Headlines

    Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    TONIGHT at 8 p.m. - local contestants on ‘American Idol' Hollywood Week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Friend testifies Noor Salman is ‘peaceful person' as defense asks for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burglars batter child, adult during armed home invasion, Orlando police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Florida man had a dozen guns, high-capacity magazines at home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you