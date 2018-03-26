TONIGHT at 8 p.m. - local contestants on ‘American Idol' Hollywood Week

ORLANDO, Fla. - “American Idol” heads to the heart of Los Angeles for Hollywood Week, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on ABC.
In this first episode of Hollywood Week, Idol hopefuls from across the country, including Winter Haven's Crystal Alicea and Orlando's Aylssa Raghu head to the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood to battle it out in solo and group performances, singing their hearts out in hopes of making it through to the showcase round.
Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series.
