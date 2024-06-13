Tonight: City officials expected to green-light expansion of AdventHealth Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden leaders are expected to vote Thursday night to expand healthcare access in the community.

AdventHealth Winter Garden is planning a $145 million addition to its tower, creating three more floors.

The hospital system plans to add 40 progressive-care beds.

AdventHealth Winter Garden expansion rendering ESa (ESa)

Officials also say a gynecology department will include labor and delivery services so babies born in the area can start their lives closer to home.

A future expansion will also give the hospital a neonatal intensive care unit.

The expansion is expected to be finished in 2026.

Thursday’s Winter Garden City Commission meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

