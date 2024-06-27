Tonight: Meet the new police chief of Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill residents will have a chance to get to know the city’s new police chief.

On Thursday, the city will host a meet-and-greet event with Chief Byron Williams.

According to his resume, Williams most recently worked as a captain with Daytona Beach Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Williams is taking the department’s reins in a period of turmoil.

PREVIOUS: Channel 9 obtains lengthy report on investigation into Holly Hill Police Department

Holly Hill’s former police chief and two others resigned amid a sexual misconduct investigation.

Two other officers were disciplined.

Tuesday’s meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. at Holly Hill City Hall.

READ: Leaders defend Holly Hill manager amid police misconduct fallout

That is located at 1065 South Ridgewood Avenue.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group