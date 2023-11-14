Too gouda to be true: UCF named Cheez-It National Team of the Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF football team has been named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week.

The Knights (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) hammered No. 15 Oklahoma State 45-3 on Saturday at the Bounce House to extend their winning streak to two games. UCF also snapped the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.

Former Edgewater High School star RJ Harvey rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the win. UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee totaled more than 300 yards and threw all three of his touchdown passes to Kobe Hudson.

Former Seminole High School star Demari Henderson finished with two interceptions and a fumble recovery and has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

UCF visits Texas Tech (5-5) on November 18.

Cheezin 😁 because we’re the… @cheezit National Team of the Week! pic.twitter.com/0edeZxGBmw — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 13, 2023

