Local

Tornado watch issued for Marion County

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Charles Frazier, WFTV.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A tornado watch was issued for parts of Marion County Sunday morning.

The watch will be in effect through 5 p.m. and includes the Florida Big Bend area.

Certified Meteorologist Tom Terry says a line of storms in Florida’s panhandle and the Gulf of Mexico will move into Central Florida in the mid to late-afternoon hours, bringing a threat of severe weather and isolated tornadoes, mainly to the west.

Potentially severe storms are expected to move into the Metro Orlando along the I-4 corridor by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail are all expected. Dangerous lightning could be a concern as well.

The system is forecast to move into the I-95 corridor and offshore by 10 p.m.

