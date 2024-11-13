Tourism boom: Florida continues to see record-breaking numbers of visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is still one of the top tourist destinations in the world, according to a new report.

Data shows 34.6 million visitors traveled to Florida in the third quarter of this year.

That’s an increase of 500,000 visitors from last year.

According to the report, the total number of visitors to Florida has increased for three quarters in a row.

Of the visitors to The Sunshine State, 25.6 million people arrived by plane.

That number is also an improvement compared to last year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the record-breaking numbers are proof that Florida is the country’s premier travel destination.

