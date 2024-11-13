Orlando airport leaders to unveil big changes, including a new logo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport leaders plan to make several announcements on Wednesday, including the debut of a new airport logo.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is going through a rebranding.

Changes are coming for Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport on Colonial.

Airport officials are also expected to announce several changes and innovations at both airports.

A special aviation VIP is also planning to attend the event.

Captain “Sully” Sullenberger III will be the keynote speaker.

Captain “Sully” became internationally renowned when he and his crew safely guided a commercial plane to an emergency water landing known as the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

