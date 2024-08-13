Orlando International Airport plans $50 million renovation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport will upgrade two of its airside buildings as a part of a $50 million renovation project.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has issued a request for statements of qualifications for a design-build contractor for the Airside 1 and Airside 3 Terminal buildings at the North Landside Terminal Complex. The airsides were built in 1980 and most recently renovated in 2004.

The airport wants to provide new interior finishes, gate counters, seating and lighting that are comparable to Terminal C, which opened in 2022. The work has a projected budget of $45 million- $50 million.

