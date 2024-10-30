Air France to start nonstop flights from Orlando to France in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Air France and the Orlando International Airport announced the launch of a new nonstop route connecting Central Florida to Paris-Charles de Gaulle starting May 21, 2025.

Air Frances Airbus A350-900 aircraft will operate on Mondays. Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and will offer three cabins: Business, Premium, and Economy.

“Our partnership with Air France reinforces MCO’s dedication to expanding global connectivity and creating value for our community,” said Kevin J. Thibault, CEO, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates Orlando International. “We are excited to welcome Air France back to Orlando, furthering our city’s appeal as an international destination and connecting our region with one of Europe’s most iconic cities.”

Read: Wawa to open new store in Tavares on Halloween

Air France hasn’t been in Orlando International Airport since 2012 and we’ll make MCO Air France’s 18th U.S. destination.

“This new route highlights our commitment to strengthening connections between North America and France,” said Boaz Hulsman, Vice President of Commercial, North America at Air France-KLM. “We look forward to providing passengers from Florida a seamless, direct journey to Paris, or beyond, where they can enjoy the French elegance and award-winning service that Air France is known for.”

Read: Florida man accused of waving machete at early voting site, police say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group