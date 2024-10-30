Wawa to open new store in Tavares on Halloween

TAVARES, Fla. — Wawa is opening a brand new store in the Tavares area Thursday, October 31, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The grand opening will feature free 60th anniversary T-shirts for the first 100 customers and free any size hot coffee all day.

The event begins at 7:45 a.m. as the General Manager of the new store Alba Lopez will begin the countdown until the doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Read: Florida man accused of waving machete at early voting site, police say

After the T-shirt giveaway when the doors open at 8:00 a.m. customers are invited to participate in a brief ceremony with remarks about the impact Wawa has on its community, signature Hoagies for Heroes hoagie building competition between police and fire departments, and an official ribbon cutting with mascot Wally Goose.

Here is a map of the location of the new Wawa:

Read: 12-year-old boy accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ middle school, sheriff says

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group