“I need them arrested”: Toddler nearly killed in Sanford hit-and-run out of hospital; driver sought

SANFORD, Fla. — After fighting for her life for more than a month, the three-year-old victim of a hit-and-run in Sanford is finally out of the hospital.

Harmonie Rose Bryant was nearly killed on June 5th in the area of Southwest Road and Persimmon Avenue.

Sanford Police say the driver and a passenger in that car didn’t stop to check on the toddler after the crash, and instead abandoned a white Hyundai Genesis at the scene, before fleeing on foot.

While the toddler has made some amazing progress, she has a long road ahead.

“She’s doing good. Talking, eating, trying to walk all over again,” said Harmonie’s mother, Lakisha Debose.

According to Debose, the toddler had brain bleeding and multiple fractures to her skull and pelvis. She spent 6 weeks fighting for her life in the hospital, but has made some great improvements and is even able to walk for short periods at a time.

Debose said the family’s calendar is already filling with follow-up appointments since Harmonie will need multiple check-ups.

Doctors told Debose the toddler could have lifelong consequences from the crash.

“It’s been very traumatizing, my anxiety through the roof. But I got to do what I got do as a parent,” said Debose.

Sanford Police Investigators are asking the community to come forward with information regarding the identity of the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. Investigators said they’ve followed various leads but have not been able to make an arrest.

Debose said she wants justice for her daughter and is urging her neighbors to provide any useful information to police.

“ I need them to speak up. I need these people arrested,” said Debose.

Sanford Police Investigators are urging anyone with knowledge of who was driving the vehicle to come forward and provide that information to the police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this crime to please contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. hit-and-run

