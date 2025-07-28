Person of interest sought after jogger attacked on Orange County trail, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office warns residents after a woman was assaulted while jogging on the Little Econ Greenway trail near Yates Road on July 25, just before 9 a.m.

Deputies responded to the incident and are investigating, trying to gather information about a person of interest seen on video just before the attack. Continue reading below to watch the video posted by deputies on their social media account.

WARNING: Use caution when walking/running on Little Econ Greenway



On July 25, 2025, at a little before 9 a.m., a man attacked a woman from behind and attempted to rape her while she was running on the Little Econ Greenway trail near Yates Road.



Deputies responded and conducted… pic.twitter.com/AecS9klSKB — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 28, 2025

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. Callers can stay anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Officials also recommend that people remain alert while on the trail.

They suggest that runners and walkers go with someone rather than alone, share their location with a friend, and avoid using noise-canceling headphones or earbuds. Deputies state that if anyone sees something suspicious, they should call 911 so deputies can respond and investigate.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to seek leads to identify the attacker and ensure public safety on the Little Econ Greenway trail.

