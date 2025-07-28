School sales tax holiday begins Friday, for purchases on supplies, clothes, and computers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a school sales tax holiday beginning this Friday, enabling Florida families to save on essential school supplies for a month.

The tax holiday allows tax-free buying of school supplies under $50, clothing under $100, learning aids under $30, and personal computers under $1,500. This program seeks to reduce the financial strain on families preparing for the upcoming school year.

“Most school supplies that are under 50, clothing footwear and apparel 100 and less, learning aids for 30 and less, personal computers and certain accessories- 1500 and less entirely tax free,” said Governor DeSantis.

This spring, Florida lawmakers passed legislation to make the sales tax holiday for schools an annual occurrence.

This move demonstrates a dedication to assisting families and promoting education within the state.

