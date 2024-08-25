Orlando International Airport to build $1B facility, free up thousands of parking spaces

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport intends to use an increased fee to build a new central rental car facility — a move that would free up more space for airport parking.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board on Aug. 21 approved increasing its customer facility charge to $9 per day effective Nov. 1, up from $6 in 2023.

With the increased fee, the airport plans to build a consolidated rental car facility (ConRAC), which would allow it to free up space currently taken up in terminal parking garages. Several airports have similar facilities, including at Tampa International Airport, where the facility opened in 2018 and helped add more than 2,400 parking spaces in the Tampa airport’s long-term garage.

