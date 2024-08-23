Red Lobster to close 23 restaurants within days — here’s where they are

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Red Lobster is exercising its right to reject leases at locations it says are unprofitable, according to an Aug. 22 court filing.

The seafood restaurant chain’s May 19 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing followed the closure of about 100 restaurants, sparking nationwide speculation about whether the company would fold.

Now, another 23 restaurants will close and be vacated by Aug. 31.

