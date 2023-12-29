Tow to Go: AAA will help impaired drivers get home safely over New Year’s weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re staying in town for New Year’s, and you plan to celebrate with a glass of champagne or two, remember to make good choices.

That includes staying off the road if you’ve had too much to drink.

AAA says its “Tow to Go” program will be activated throughout the holiday weekend.

People can call 855-2-tow-2-go, and a tow truck will take them and their car to a safe location, free of charge.

AAA says this should only be used as a last resort.

