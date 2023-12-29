Local

Tow to Go: AAA will help impaired drivers get home safely over New Year’s weekend

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re staying in town for New Year’s, and you plan to celebrate with a glass of champagne or two, remember to make good choices.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

That includes staying off the road if you’ve had too much to drink.

AAA says its “Tow to Go” program will be activated throughout the holiday weekend.

Watch: Single mother’s future in jeopardy after thief steals driveway

People can call 855-2-tow-2-go, and a tow truck will take them and their car to a safe location, free of charge.

AAA says this should only be used as a last resort.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read