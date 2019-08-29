Tracking Dorian: Meteorologist George Waldenberger goes flying with hurricane hunters

Meteorologist George Waldenberger flew with hurricane hunters Thursday to get up close and personal with Hurricane Dorian.
The hurricane hunters take off from Lakeland Linder Airport.
The hunters use a G4 jet called Gonzo to circle around the storm. This gives them an idea of the steering currents and tells them which direction the storm is headed.
Hurricane hunters also use lower flying heavier planes named Miss Piggy and Kermit that fly right through the hurricane.
These planes are able to test the conditions of the storm and determine how dangerous the winds are.
