Universal Orlando is set to permanently close a fan favorite attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced that the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit rollercoaster, a fan favorite, will close officially on August 18.

This Fall, the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will close its doors for good to make way for something new.

STOCK Universal_Roller_Coaster The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster. (AP Photo/Universal Orlando Resorts, Matt Stroshane)

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind musical experience on this towering coaster: as you scream, you’ll be jamming out with the song of your choice.

The coaster is known for an adrenaline-pumping experience as you climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop.

Reaching a top speed of 65 mph, this adrenaline-packed ride is an absolute thrill from start to finish.

