Universal Orlando is set to permanently close a fan favorite attraction

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Universal Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced that the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit rollercoaster, a fan favorite, will close officially on August 18.

This Fall, the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will close its doors for good to make way for something new.

The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind musical experience on this towering coaster: as you scream, you’ll be jamming out with the song of your choice.

The coaster is known for an adrenaline-pumping experience as you climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop.

Reaching a top speed of 65 mph, this adrenaline-packed ride is an absolute thrill from start to finish.

