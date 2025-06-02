Lake County considering charter government to handle population growth

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A population growth increase in Lake County is making it difficult for many when it comes to development and infrastructure.

That’s why county commissioners are hosting four meetings to get feedback about creating a charter government so counties and cities can work together in planning growth.

Among the development and traffic congestion in Lake County, there are 14 different cities with different leaders.

“It’s a lot on our roads, a lot of congestion. It’s a lot of development happening in places where we didn’t think we would see development,” said Lake County Commissioner Leslie Campione

Campione says creating a government charter requiring the county and cities to work together would help control all the growth.

“I think there’s a misunderstanding in the general public that ‘oh, the county’s approving that’ or ‘the county has to sign off on that’. And in reality, the cities do not need the county to sign off on their development,” Campione said.

Some city leaders, like Mount Dora Mayor James Homich, are concerned.

“I don’t think the county is genuine on the idea of stopping growth, we’ve had our battles,” he said.

Homich called the idea "worrisome for cities,“ saying it takes away local rule. He noted this is concerning because cities are different.

