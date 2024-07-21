Traffic Alert: Fatal crash on I-95 closes southbound lanes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

FHP said the crash is on I-95 south of the St.Johns Heritage Parkway.

Troopers said all southbound lanes are closed while victims are being airlifted and troopers conduct the investigation.

Read: Ground depression in Lake County causes home evacuations in neighborhood

FHP urges drivers to seek an alternative route as they clear the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted onto St. Johns Heritage Parkway.

Channel 9 will keep you updated.

See the map below of the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group