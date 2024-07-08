Traffic alert: Heavy equipment move could cause delays in Winter Park Monday morning

WINTER PARK, Fla. — If you live or commute in the Winter Park area, you may run into some road closures and delays Monday morning.
Winter Park city officials said they need to move a large piece of excavator equipment between two work sites.
To do that, they’re planning rolling road closures and delays on the following stretches:
- Minnesota Avenue between US 17-92 and South Pennsylvania Avenue
- South Pennsylvania Avenue between Minnesota Avenue and Fawsett Road
The city said these impacts will start around 6 a.m. and are expected to last about an hour and a half.
