Traffic alert: Heavy equipment move could cause delays in Winter Park Monday morning

WINTER PARK, Fla. — If you live or commute in the Winter Park area, you may run into some road closures and delays Monday morning.

Winter Park city officials said they need to move a large piece of excavator equipment between two work sites.

To do that, they’re planning rolling road closures and delays on the following stretches:

Minnesota Avenue between US 17-92 and South Pennsylvania Avenue

South Pennsylvania Avenue between Minnesota Avenue and Fawsett Road

The city said these impacts will start around 6 a.m. and are expected to last about an hour and a half.

