Traffic Alert: Large equipment transport to impact Monday morning traffic in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The city of Winter Park’s Natural Resources and Sustainability Division will move a large piece of excavator equipment from one work location to another early Monday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The move is expected to potentially cause delays along Minnesoate Ave. and S. Pennsylvania Ave.

READ: Orange County school district leaders and parents working to help combat bus driver shortage

Specifically, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Monday, the move will impact traffic on Minnesota Ave. between Orlando Ave. and S. Pennsylvania Ave. and on S. Pennsylvania Ave. between Minnesota Ave. and Fawsetet Road.

See a map below:

Map: Large equipment transport to impact Monday morning traffic in Winter Park

Drivers are asked to make note of the “rolling” road closures and potential delays before traveling through the area Monday morning.

READ: Volunteers needed to register, honor veterans at Apopka cemetery

For more information on Winter Park’s Natural Resources and Sustainability Division, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group