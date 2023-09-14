Traffic safety improvements completed at Poinciana intersection where 4 died in crash

POINCIANA, Fla. — Construction crews installed more stop signs Thursday as part of an effort to make an Osceola County intersection safer.

The move comes after three children and their grandmother were killed in a crash there earlier this month.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 15-year old unlicensed driver ran a stop sign and hit the family more than a week ago.

The crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Road in Poinciana. It only took construction crews a matter of hours Thursday to complete the project.

As promised, Osceola County officials sent a crew out at 9 a.m. to begin digging the holes where they would eventually plant four new stop signs on San Miguel Rd. They include two stop signs with flashing lights and two signs warning of the approaching stop.

Crews also painted new stop lines and refinished the road markings on Laurel Ave.

Residents in the area said they were pleased with the changes.

As a crossing guard, Vega says she works the intersection daily. She’s happy about the safety improvements but says more still needs to be done.

“These stop signs aren’t really going to stop anything,” Vegas said. " They need humps here to stop the madness.”

There were dozens of visitors Thursday to the memorial that now sits at the site of the crash. The grandfather who was in the car at the time is expected to survive his injuries.

It’s still unclear whether the parents of the teen found to be at fault in the crash will face any charges.

FHP’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.

