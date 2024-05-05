Trailer full of watermelons burns in Marion County, firefighter say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue said a semi-tractor trailer loaded with watermelons was caught on fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters said units responded around 5 a.m. to mile marker 356 southbound on Interstate 75.

Officials said a 911 caller reported that the truck’s rear tires were caught on fire, and the fire was spreading through the trailer.

The social media post said the semi-truck driver was able to detach the cab and pull away from the trailer.

Firefighters said that on arrival, the trailer was fully involved in flames, and the crew quickly deployed hose lines and brought the fire under control by 5:29 a.m.

MCFR said crews stayed at the scene until 6:30 a.m., completing mop-up operations.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians at the scene, officials said.

