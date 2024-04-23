Travel + Leisure eyes downtown HQ move

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based timeshare/vacation ownership giant Travel + Leisure Co.’s (NYSE: TNL) proposed relocation of its headquarters to downtown soon may be awarded city economic development incentives — a move that would bring roughly 1,010 jobs to the urban core, according to newly posted city documents.

Orlando’s Community Redevelopment Agency advisory board on April 24 will consider approving up to $4.04 million in incentives through the High Wage/High Value Job Creation Program for the company to move 908 jobs and create another 102 positions, according to the documents.

If the advisory board favors the incentives, they then would be considered by the Community Redevelopment Agency — made up of Orlando City Commissioners — during a future city council meeting.

