Travelers face long lines at Orlando International Airport amid spring break surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers at Orlando International Airport faced wait times of approximately 40 minutes Monday morning as spring break crowds and federal staffing issues slowed operations.

Security lines fluctuated throughout the morning, with some passengers reporting that queues stretched down terminal hallways.

The local delays follow reports of high Transportation Security Administration staff call-outs at several major U.S. airports, including Houston, where nearly half of the workforce was absent on Saturday.

Additionally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are scheduled for deployment at 14 airports starting Monday, though Orlando officials say the airport has not yet been notified of its inclusion on that list.

While staffing shortages have caused delays elsewhere, Orlando International Airport is not currently on the list of facilities experiencing high call-out rates.

Travelers are advised to plan for additional time when navigating the airport on Monday.

Security lines are typically heaviest during the morning and late afternoon hours.

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