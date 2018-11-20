0 Traveling through OIA for Thanksgiving? Here's what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - Give yourself extra time if you’re traveling through Orlando International Airport this week: The airport expects nearly two million passengers to pass through its gates over the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA predicts that 54.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday, the highest number since 2005 and about a 5 percent increase over last year. AAA says 48 million will drive and 4.7 million will fly.

Looking at a longer, 12-day period, the airline industry trade group Airlines for America predicts that a record 30.6 million people will fly on U.S. carriers, up from 29 million last year. That's more than 2.5 million per day.

Here is what you need to know if you plan to travel by air this week:



When is the best time to arrive?

There’s no answer to that one. Officials at Orlando International Airport said that lines at the TSA checkpoint ebb and flow depending on flight times, so it’s best to get to the airport at least two hours before takeoff.

Why is Orlando’s airport so busy for the holidays?

It’s the perfect combination of tourists traveling here and locals heading out of town. “While everybody took this last weekend the last five days to arrive here, everybody is going to want to leave. So Saturday and Sunday will be our busiest days,” said Tom Draper, senior director of airport operations.

With so many people traveling, will there be enough parking?

Draper said there should be enough parking for everyone with the addition of the new C garage, but give yourself enough time to park, get your stuff, and get into the airport.

When will it be the least busy at the airport?

Thanksgiving Day sees the fewest travelers, OIA officials said.

What will the weather be like where I’m traveling?

Consider this your gentle reminder that not everyone has the nice weather that Central Florida does. Here’s what Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry says you can expect:

What do I do if my flight is delayed?

Draper said you should stay in contact with your airline, not the airport itself. The airline should keep you updated on your flight status through email or on the airline’s mobile app. If you haven’t yet left for the airport when you learn your flight is delayed, you shouldn’t leave until you know when it will take off.

