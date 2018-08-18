Trial delayed for suspect in Marion County school shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The trial for a young man accused of firing a shotgun inside a Marion County school has been postponed. It was supposed to start Monday, but the defense said it needed more time.
In April, a school resource officer inside Forest High School arrested 19-year-old Sky Bouche minutes after a student was shot in the foot. Investigators said Bouche sneaked the gun onto campus in a guitar case.
“I’m sorry, sir,” Bouche said on the resource officer’s body camera video. “I wasn’t raised by the right people.”
Bouche is charged with terrorism and five other crimes.
A judge agreed to postpone his trial to give his defense team more time to review all the evidence in the case, including Bouche’s recent phone calls from jail.
“The medication I’m taking now, it works pretty well. It’s a mood stabilizer,” he told an uncle. “Yeah, it’s been helping me a lot. It keeps me real level-headed.”
In one call, Bouche’s mom said, “Well, that's why you did all this, is to go to prison because you thought it'd be fun?”
Bouche said, “No, not really.”
“No, it's not fun, and you had it so much better at home right?” she asked.
“Yeah,” he said.
Bouche’s dad told him to stay positive.
“Maybe you'll be out by next year. With your lawyer, you gotta see how things go,” he said.
Bouche suggested things they can do as family when he’s out.
“We can go to Disney World or something, or Universal -- something exciting,” he said.
Bouche’s next court appearance will be on Sept. 5. The student who was shot is OK.
