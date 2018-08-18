2 students injured in shooting at Florida high school

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Two students were injured Friday evening when a fight escalated into a shooting during a practice football game at Palm Beach Central High School, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said a group of students was attending a school event when the fight broke out.
Investigators said one victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance and the other victim was driven to a hospital by a friend.
The students' conditions are unknown.
No other details were given.
PBSO Dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired in the 8400 block of Forest Hill Blvd, PB Central High School. Deputies have arrived on scene and are currently gathering more information. We do not believe this is an active shooter incident.— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 18, 2018
More info to come. pic.twitter.com/rbG5EnP2IX
