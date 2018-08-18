  • 2 students injured in shooting at Florida high school

    By: Jason Kelly

    PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Two students were injured Friday evening when a fight escalated into a shooting during a practice football game at Palm Beach Central High School, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said a group of students was attending a school event when the fight broke out.

    Investigators said one victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance and the other victim was driven to a hospital by a friend.

    The students' conditions are unknown.

    No other details were given.

