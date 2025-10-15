Trial of man accused of murder continues, despite never pulling the trigger

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is on trial for murder, despite never pulling the trigger. On Tuesday, Orange County deputies took the stand to describe what happened when they responded to the scene.

“Drop the knife!” That’s the sound heard on Deputy Alex Duran’s body camera, which was shown to the jury.

Duran told the court he was first to arrive. The prosecutor asked, “When you shouted out commands—'drop the knife, drop the knife’—did either of the people inside the apartment take any actions?”Duran replied, “No.”

Investigators said deputies were outside looking through a window when they shot and killed Jose Luis Lopez, who was fighting with Cristian Contreras inside.

Contreras is now facing a felony murder charge because the shooting happened during his alleged break-in at the home where Lopez lived.

“I saw a male being placed in a headlock, and it appeared that it was some type of object pressed against him,” Duran testified. Deputies believed Contreras was in danger.

Two deputies opened fire. But it was acting supervisor Deputy Paul Ortiz who fired the fatal shot. He told the court, “I saw him holding him with one arm, and the other with what appeared to be a knife to his throat.” No weapon was found.

“I saw the decedent holding the other person in what I would describe as a conditional hostage situation,” Ortiz said.

Orange County Medical Examiner Dr. Soren Jensen testified that Lopez died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group