Trial over Florida Medicaid class-action lawsuit delayed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has learned new details on a class-action lawsuit over whether Florida gave proper notice that people were losing their Medicaid coverage.

When the pandemic public health emergency ended, the state had to determine whether more than 5 million people were still eligible for their benefits.

A trial over the lawsuit was supposed to start Monday, but the judge had a death in the family.

A new trial date has not been set.

